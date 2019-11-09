BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council was asked Thursday to consider increasing city property taxes by 5% in 2020, as city staff work on a balanced budget proposal.
At a budget workshop, interim City Administrator Greg Young presented the council with a draft budget that, between cutting expenses and increasing revenue, would fill a $1.1 million hole in next year’s budget.
Young’s proposal is an update on the one he brought to the council in October. It also includes a 1% increase in electricity and natural gas taxes, a 6% increase in cable TV taxes, and a new business and operations tax.
The council generally agreed Thursday that Young’s proposal was too heavy on tax increases, and he should instead make deeper cuts.
Councilman Rick DeGloria said he supports the tax increases, saying he believes residents value city services and will understand paying for them.
“They should realize we have 10 good years of sales tax (revenue),” he said.
Young said the only way the city can cut spending in a significant way is by firing staff.
If the council decides to go down that path, Young said it will have to consider what services Burlington should provide, and what services should be cut.
“We’re talking a drastic change in what the city does,” he said. “This is the biggest, hardest decision a city council can make.”
He said he will bring a new proposal that takes into account the council’s concerns to the City Council meeting on Thursday.
Many council members, including mayoral candidate Joe DeGloria and Councilman Bill Aslett, have said they’re skeptical of a B&O tax, for fear that it will scare businesses away from the city.
In response, Young’s latest draft budget only applies to businesses making more than $1 million a year.
Of the 9,000 businesses that paid sales tax to the city last year, he said 138 would be affected by the tax.
The proposed property tax increase applies only to the city’s portion of the tax, which is about 20 percent of the overall bill.
Per state law, cities are allowed to raise property taxes by 1% annually, but can bank that increase if they choose not to take it. Young’s proposal asks the council to take 4% of the city’s banked capacity.
The city hasn’t raised property taxes in 12 years, Mayor Steve Sexton said.
