BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council approved the city’s 2021 budget Tuesday that, while balanced, continues a trend of little funding for the city street fund.
The five members of the seven-member council who voted for the budget did so contingent on having a discussion early in 2021 in which staff, the council and the mayor would commit to addressing longstanding imbalances between revenue and spending.
Citywide, the budget contains about $36.6 million in expenditures and $35.4 million in revenue, and includes no tax increases.
The budget includes $50,000 for the city street fund, and asks Public Works to fund any remaining road maintenance and improvements with its reserves. In the 2020 budget, the city made no contribution to this fund.
City Finance Director Joe Stewart said the city has historically overfunded Public Works’ reserves, which is what is allowing the city to temporarily fund street work with minimal new contributions.
“In the long term, this is unsustainable,” he said.
Council member Joe DeGloria, who voted against the budget, said use of reserves to fund street work was one of several reasons he doesn’t support the budget.
“It’s clear to me ... that we’re structurally overspending,” he said.
While previous councils have been able to rely on sales tax revenue and growth to maintain and improve services without raising taxes or drawing from reserves, it has been clear for at least the past year that cuts to city services will be necessary to balance the budget in the future, Stewart said.
Throughout the budget process, Stewart has asked council members repeatedly which city services they would prioritize — such as library, parks, fire and police — and in which they would tolerate cuts.
However, DeGloria has said this approach is unfair. He said city staff should create a budget for the council to discuss that doesn’t draw from reserves.
He agreed with other members that a discussion on the city’s financial issues is necessary, but said he wanted to have it before a vote on the budget.
Stewart said he believed any one of them could present a balanced budget, but the challenge is in creating something a majority of the council would support. This requires some input on the council’s priorities, he said.
“I understand where you’re coming from, but we need to have a consensus here,” he said.
