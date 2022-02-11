BURLINGTON — The Burlington Fire Station needs $2.5 million in renovations to keep up with staff needs, and residents may be asked if cover at least part of the cost.
City Administrator Greg Young said the station wasn't built to accommodate the added staff that came when the fire department expanded its role in emergency medical services in 2019.
Young said the fire station needs a larger kitchen, more living quarters and an exercise area that is away from the garage — and the vehicle exhaust that goes with it.
This discussion was spurred by a vote Thursday in which the City Council approved a $260,000 payment to King Architecture for design work on improvements to the station.
In two weeks, the council will have a discussion on the project and possible funding sources, Young said.
He said the city could seek funding by asking voters to approve a bond in the August primary election.
However, several members of the council said a tax increase through a bond shouldn't be the only funding source.
Council member Bill Aslett said the city has in the past funded capital projects without raising taxes. Among such projects was City Hall, the police station and the library.
"I’ll admit we're not in the same financial arena, but I don't think I've ever heard that idea presented," Aslett said.
Young said the city could borrow enough to fund the project, but there isn't a dedicated revenue source to pay for the loan.
Council member Joe DeGloria said he wants to consider multiple funding sources for this project. He said voters may be more likely to support a smaller bond if the city can show it's using some of its own resources as well.
