BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council on Thursday approved a 2020 budget for the city, but declined to increase taxes.
Greg Young, interim city administrator, said the budget is the first step toward financial stability and ending the city’s reliance on sales tax, which is leveling off after years of significant growth.
The budget passed 4-2, with council member Edie Edmundson absent.
While Young said the 2020 budget is balanced, this was achieved only through 5% funding cuts to all departments, the withholding of a $700,000 payment to the city street fund and the laying off of four employees.
Going forward, Young said the city will need to find revenue to reinstate those cuts or have serious conversations about reducing services.
Council member Bill Aslett, who voted for the budget, said the budget is the first step to getting the city prepared for a future where it can’t rely on growing sales tax revenue to sustain itself.
He said the council will have to have some difficult conversations about how the city should be funded, and he wants to start sooner rather than later.
“I want to suggest we come out of the gate in January and do it,” he said.
Aslett acknowledged the budget isn’t perfect, but said the council can amend it as it gets into 2020.
“We have to pass something by the end of the year,” he said of this budget. “Is it going to be perfect? No.”
Council member James Stavig, who voted against the budget, said he would have preferred the council go through the budget city department by department.
Stavig and other council members made similar requests at the previous council meeting Nov. 28, so staff scheduled two budget workshops.
However, at the first workshop Dec. 3, none of the council members called for a closer look at the budget, and the second workshop was canceled.
Council member Joe DeGloria, who also opposed the budget, said he feels budgets should present the public with a plan for the city. He said he doesn’t think this budget does that.
The council considered a tax on water and on increases to taxes on natural gas, electricity and cable TV, and voted each of them down.
A 2% tax on water would have raised about $40,000 for the general fund. A water tax was in place years ago, but it has been deferred every year since.
It was voted down unanimously, with little discussion.
The council voted 3-3 on a 1% increase to both gas and electricity taxes, and on a 6% tax on cable TV. A majority is required for passage.
These increases would have raised about $300,000 in 2020, Young said.
Aslet spoke in favor, saying the era of sustaining the city on sales tax alone is over.
“The economy in Burlington is changing,” he said. “We need to move toward the future and create some revenue streams that are less volatile.”
Stavig opposed the tax increases, saying if they were approved it will be easier to justify more spending and more increases down the road.
Aslett responded by saying the council has a track record of restraint when it comes to new taxes. He referenced the decision to defer the water tax.
Mayor Steve Sexton said the city will struggle to maintain services in 2021 if taxes aren’t increased.
“If we choose not to take these revenues it will mean massive cuts,” he said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.