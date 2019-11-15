BURLINGTON — For the first time in more than a decade, the Burlington City Council agreed Thursday to increase property taxes.
Approved by a 4-2 vote, the 4% increase is less than the 5% requested by staff to begin to stabilize the city’s financial situation.
Interim City Administrator Greg Young said this tax increase is the first step in a four-year plan to right the financial ship, and will help to avoid further cuts to city services.
“We did not get into this financial situation in one year,” Young said. “We won’t get out of it in one year.”
Young said the city can expect to bring in an extra $106,000 next year from the property tax increase. His goal is to increase revenue by about $700,000 more in 2020 to avoid cutting staff and to rebuild reserves.
The council will consider at future meetings Young’s proposed utility tax increase and a business and occupation tax. The utility tax increase would bring in $300,000 next year and the business and occupation tax $370,000.
His proposal includes a $250,000 cut to spending, or about 2 1/2 positions, he said.
Without any of Young’s proposed tax increases, he estimated 10 to 12 positions would have to be eliminated for next year.
Councilmen Joe DeGloria and James Stavig voted against the 4% property tax increase.
Councilman Bill Aslett, who has served on the council nearly 20 years, said he doesn’t think he’s ever voted for a tax increase before Thursday.
For years, retail sales taxes were able to cover increasing expenses, and the city was able to put off looking at other sources of revenue.
“The council here in the past has held the line,” Aslett said. “But that (sales tax) revenue stream is not growing, and is actually starting to shrink.”
With no tax increases “we’d be almost broke next year, and definitely in the red the year after,” Aslett said.
Councilwoman Edie Edmundson, who voted for the property tax increase, said she believes most residents won’t be impacted, considering how long council avoided increases.
“We’ve been getting a really good deal for a lot of years,” she said.
