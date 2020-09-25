BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council decided Thursday to use federal COVID-19 relief funding to cover city costs rather than offer grants to small businesses.
Finance Director Joe Stewart said the $411,000 of CARES Act funding allocated to the city barely covers the COVID-related expenses incurred so far by the city.
Stewart said the city has incurred about $384,000 of expenses that can be covered by the relief funding, and that number will continue rising.
While the county and several neighboring cities decided to use part of their CARES money to offer grants supporting small businesses, Stewart said those funding allocations were greater because of larger populations.
Council member Bill Aslett said if the city gave away this money, it would have to use money from other sources to balance the city budget.
"We'd be using taxpayer dollars from our local sources to cover what relief funds would pay for," he said.
The council agreed to revisit grants for small businesses later this year if the city ends up not needing all of its CARES Act money.
