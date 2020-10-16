BURLINGTON — Members of the Burlington City Council said Thursday they won't consider tax increases as the city looks for ways to balance its 2021 budget.
City Finance Director Joe Stewart presented the council with a draft budget that has a $824,344 deficit, one that can only be made up by raising taxes, cutting services or dipping into reserves.
At a budget workshop Thursday, there was a consensus among council members that tax increases were off the table, meaning the city will have to find other ways to make the budget whole.
"It's never a good time to raise taxes on people," said council member James Stavig, one of several members who spoke against a property tax increase.
He said that now would be an especially bad time, with so many families hurting financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past, the city has consistently budgeted to spend more than it earns and has been able to cover the deficit through growth, but Stewart said that won't work in 2021.
"We've seen a pretty dramatic shift in the economy," he said, adding that several businesses — including those in Cascade Mall — have closed their doors this year.
The options left to the council involve spending reserves or making cuts to services. Stewart said this will be discussed at future workshops.
Stewart estimates the city will begin 2021 with about $2.8 million in reserves, or about 17% of annual expenditure.
The council can also consider a reduction to its equipment replacement fund, saving money rather than making regular replacements, he said.
