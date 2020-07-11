The Burlington City Council approved a business and occupation tax at its meeting Thursday, the first of its kind in Skagit County.
The vote was 4-3 and means Burlington’s retail businesses will have to pay 0.1% on business revenue exceeding $1 million a year.
Proponents of the new tax said it will start to move the city away from its long-held reliance on sales tax revenue, while opponents said it will encourage businesses to look elsewhere.
While difficult to estimate, City Administrator Greg Young said the tax would generate roughly $750,000 per year for the city, and about 138 businesses earn enough to pay.
Coupled with a handful of increases to utility taxes approved by the council at its June 26 meeting, the move signifies an attempt to move the city away from its reliance on sales tax revenue.
Council member James Stavig, a vocal critic of these and other tax increases, said this tax made him fear for the city’s future. He said the city should live within its means and avoid raising taxes even if it leads to a degradation of services.
Council member Joe DeGloria said the issue went deeper. Actions like this treat businesses as just a revenue generator for the city, rather than a crucial part of the community.
“Our business and our business community do more than that,” he said.
Young said setting the $1 million threshold “excludes ... the ma and pa, the smaller businesses” in the city, placing the burden more on larger chain establishments.
Council member Bill Aslett said it’s time the city creates a more equitable tax structure that forces big business to contribute.
Based on his experience, businesses care more about getting customers in the door than the tax rate, which is still lower than other jurisdictions in the county.
Part of the way the city brings customers to businesses is by building roads and fiber optic internet infrastructure, Aslett said. The city needs money to provide those services.
Council member Scott Green said the city’s tax structure has long put an undue burden on residents and consumers, and it’s time for big business to pay its fair share. He moved to set a 0.2% tax, but no one offered a second and the motion died.
Young said the ordinance takes effect five days after approval from council, but the staff will need more time to prepare for collection.
Earlier in the meeting, Mayor Steve Sexton presented preliminary sales tax revenue numbers for May that showed a $29 increase over May 2019.
Sexton, who described the latest numbers as “a very pleasant shock,” said the city had been preparing for significant revenue reduction due to the pandemic.
But trends can always reverse, and leadership shouldn’t assume the pandemic won’t harm the city economy, he said.
