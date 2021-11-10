SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Burlington-Edison girls' soccer team battled into overtime with Port Angeles in the opening round of the Class 2A State Tournament.
The Tigers won the match 2-1 Tuesday, advancing to play today’s Sehome-Hockinson winner at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sedro-Woolley in the quarterfinals.
Burlington-Edison (17-2-1) trailed Port Angeles 1-0 at the half. The Tigers got the equalizer mere minutes into the second half when Emma Smith headed in a crossing ball off a Hannah Sayer free kick in the 48th minute.
The score remained tied through regulation, forcing the first of a possible two, five-minute "Golden Goal" overtimes where the first goal would be the winner.
Burlington-Edison didn't waste any time as Analise Slotemaker found the back of the net off a corner kick served beautifully into the box by Sayer midway through the overtime.
And just like that, Burlington-Edison advanced.
"We have been plagued by injuries in the past week, so we were relying on some girls to play out of position," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel, "and others to take over starting roles they haven’t done before.
"I couldn’t be more proud of this team and how they overcame adversity to find a way to win."
The coach said Ava Dungan, Jasmine Hernandez and Liz Cisneros all were instrumental in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.