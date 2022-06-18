BURLINGTON — Jeff Dutton is no stranger to basketball programs in Skagit County.
He'll add to his résumé after being named coach of the Burlington-Edison High School varsity boys' basketball team.
Dutton replaces Chas Kok, who coached the Tigers for five seasons. Kok left the position to become athletic director at Blaine High School.
Dutton has been Burlington-Edison's C team coach the past two seasons.
"I am really excited about the opportunity to coach the Burlington-Edison Tigers," Dutton said. "I have wanted to be a head coach for a couple years now and I think this is the perfect one for me."
Dutton has been teaching for 30 years and coaching for about 20. The last 22 years he has taught in the Mount Vernon School District, and currently teaches at Mount Baker Middle School.
He coached the Mount Vernon High School varsity girls' team from 2000 to 2004.
"We are happy to have him on board," Burlington-Edison Athletic Director Don Beazizo said. "He has a lot of experience coaching at the high school level. He's a basketball junky, simply loves the game."
Dutton has hit the ground running, tasked with running the Tigers summer program for all levels of play as he seeks to build his staff from the ground up. He recently coached 12 games at a tournament in Lynden.
His style of play is up-tempo and organized, yet with a measure of freedom.
"I like players to be able to play free," Dutton said. "If they have an opportunity to go for it, they should. At the same time, I want them to be controlled, and if there isn't anything there not to force things. Just get a good shot.
"On defense, I will run some man and run some zone, press and trap a little bit. I am a multiple defenses type of guy."
Dutton graduated from Stevenson High School in 1988. His sophomore year he played for Mac Fraser, who later won three state boys' basketball titles at Mount Vernon.
Dutton received his bachelor's degree from Northwest Nazarene University in 1992 and his master's degree from the University of Portland.
