BURLINGTON — Burlington-Edison High School junior Junior Sandoval loves to cook.
“I feel like cooking is like clothing,” Sandoval said. “People express themselves through clothing. I kind of express myself through cooking.”
Sandoval recently took his passion for cooking to a new frontier by participating in the national Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) cooking skills competition — the first Burlington-Edison High School student to do so.
Not only did Sandoval compete in the food art category, but he won it.
“He decided to go above and beyond,” said Burlington-Edison High School FCCLA teacher Lisa Sosa. “And he did amazing.”
For the competition, Sandoval had to choose a children’s book and depict it using fruits and vegetables. He had 25 minutes to complete the task.
The competition focused on the students’ sanitation and safety skills, as well as their knife cuts and technique, Sosa said.
“I wanted to see what my skill levels are,” Sandoval said.
Sandoval has been in the school’s FCCLA club for several years, he said. He has taken the intro class once and the next level twice.
He never imagined himself competing in a food art competition, he said.
“But the opportunity arrived and I said, ‘I might as well take it,’” Sandoval said.
Sandoval chose the book “How do you hug a porcupine?” by Laurie Isop.
He used a pear with grapes and toothpicks to depict the porcupine, and a variety of other fruits and vegetables to create bushes and flowers, he said.
“I tried to find different ways to make food come out,” Sandoval said. “I knew I wanted to do something unique.”
Because of the pandemic, this was the first year the FCCLA competition has taken place entirely online. Nationally, 386 students competed.
Sandoval intends to compete again next year.
“Even though I got first, there’s still many, many things I have to work on,” he said. “That’s all I do: I cook nonstop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.