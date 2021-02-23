BURLINGTON — Gabriella MacKenzie had her doubts about whether she would get to have a senior volleyball season at Burlington-Edison High School.
While a scaled-down season is now in progress, the senior middle hitter has now decided on where she will play after high school.
MacKenzie recently signed a national letter of intent to play at Menlo College in Atherton, California. The Oaks play in the NAIA's Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC), in which they are the defending champion.
MacKenzie received athletic and academic scholarships from the college.
"It is just so exciting," she said. "It's really given me something to look forward to as well with all this crazy stuff happening. It's just amazing to think of all the great things that are ahead of me in a college setting."
MacKenzie expects to play outside hitter at Menlo.
"The coach (Denise Sheldon) contacted me and we talked it through," MacKenzie said. "We decided on a visit and when I went on that visit, the coaches, the people, just everything was a really tight-knit, small, super-kind community. It was just a family-like environment and I just knew right away. It felt right."
Though MacKenzie had opportunities to compete in college in volleyball, basketball or track and field, in the end volleyball at Menlo was what she decided on.
And she will continue in volleyball despite playing for the first time as a high school freshman.
"She (MacKenzie) has made the most improvement over the shortest period of time of any player I have ever had," said Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer. "It's absolutely amazing. The improvement from just last year to this year, her skills are just so much more refined."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.