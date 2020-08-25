BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison School Board unanimously approved Monday evening the school district's 2020-2021 budget.
The budget shows the district anticipating revenue of about $59.48 million, and expenditures of about $61.44 million.
It will end the school year with about $2.45 million in reserves.
The budget includes about $750,000 in federal CARES Act funding, which can only be used to reimburse costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Finance Director Valori Vargas.
Vargas said the budget allows the district to maintain its staffing, albeit without filling positions open because of attrition, Vargas said. It also allows the district to continue to fund Mountain School for its fifth graders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.