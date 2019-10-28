BAY VIEW — Nestled under the counter of Kristine Read’s Bay View Elementary School class, first-grader Henry Modrell quietly read aloud to himself Friday, then took his green, laminated cards with words on them such as “will” and “there” and quietly organized them.
One pile was words Henry had mastered. The other, words he still had to work on.
Then, he read himself another book.
Throughout the Burlington-Edison School District, students in kindergarten through third grade are doing similar exercises as part of the district’s new literacy curriculum from the American Reading Co.
“We know that literacy is about more than proficiency,” said Bay View Principal Amy Reisner. “It’s about growth.”
The district this year adopted the literacy curriculum in an attempt to raise students’ literacy proficiency, an area in which the district has struggled, Reisner said.
“We’ve known we had gaps in our literacy,” Reisner said. “This helps us identify those gaps.”
It is the first bilingual literacy curricula of its type the district has adopted, Assistant Superintendent Bryan Jones said.
Through the curriculum, the students are doing more than memorizing or learning through repetition. They’re engaging, practicing and applying what they’ve learned through other books.
More importantly, they’re excited about it. During their 20 minutes of reading time, each student finds a spot in the classroom and reads to themselves, some so engrossed they tune everything else out, she said.
“They’re really driven for their own goals,” Reisner said. “How learning is changing is it’s really becoming more focused on individual goals.”
Through the curriculum, each student is assessed by their teacher to determine their proficiency level, rather than having the teacher just assume all students are at the same level. Each student is assigned a reading level — designated by color — and gets to pick books that match that level.
“We really want to know where the kid is at,” Read said. “This assessment is amazing because it pinpoints exactly what they need to learn.”
They also have “power words” that once mastered will help them advance to the next level.
At least once every two weeks, each student spends one-on-one time with their teacher, who reassess their level. Students who are at lower levels get more time.
If the teacher thinks a student is ready to move up, they give the student a reading test with material the student has never read.
In the 37 days since school started, already some students are moving up levels, Read said.
“With this curriculum, the idea is it’s going to happen faster,” she said.
One benefit, she said, is that the students feel a sense of accomplishment, rather than embarrassed if they aren’t at the same level as some of their peers.
“They’re going to feel confident reading (the books at their level),” Read said.
She has 18 students in her class, which allows her to be able to give each student instruction.
So far, the students are learning about animals, especially wild and endangered animals. After their daily reading time, each student has to draw their animal and tell the class one fact they learned about it.
“You have to think,” Reisner said. “You have to be engaged.”
The curriculum has three sections, and hundreds of book choices for students of all levels.
“I love the amount of books that we were given that they want to read,” Read said. “There’s always something new.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.