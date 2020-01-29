BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison School Board approved a resolution Monday that allows the school district to sign onto a lawsuit fighting the state's new plan for timber harvest.
The new plan reduces the amount of timber that can be harvested in state forestlands, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars in revenue countywide, including for the Burlington-Edison School District.
"It's extremely important to us," board member Roger Howard said. "The result of the new calculation will have a huge impact on the economics of our school district."
As a result of the loss in revenue, Skagit County and some junior taxing districts filed a lawsuit in Skagit County Superior Court earlier this month asking for an injunction to halt the state Department of Natural Resources plan because of its financial implications.
"DNR is supposed to take care of the fiscal resources," Burlington-Edison School District Superintendent Laurel Browning said.
The Burlington-Edison district, Browning said, does not include potential timber revenue in its annual budget, but rather relies on it for capital projects at its buildings.
The Concrete and Sedro-Woolley school districts are also parties to the lawsuit.
