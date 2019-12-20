The Burlington-Edison School District was one of eight districts statewide to be highlighted in a state audit on student vaccinations.
The district was included in the report released Thursday by the Office of the Washington State Auditor because of its low compliance rate as determined by data submitted to the state Department of Health in 2017-18.
For that year, the district had 261 kindergartners, 25% of whom were out of compliance with state vaccination laws, meaning they were neither fully vaccinated nor had an exemption. At the district’s West View Elementary School, 47% of the 118 kindergartners were out of compliance.
Though not all of the state’s 295 school districts submitted data for that time frame, among those that did, the average percentage of students out of compliance was 8%.
The Burlington-Edison district was not the least compliant district in the state, but was chosen for the audit based on other factors including size of the district.
Of the other six public school districts in Skagit County, Concrete had 19% of its kindergartners out of compliance, La Conner 17%, Mount Vernon 7% and Conway 5%. All kindergartners in the Anacortes and Sedro-Woolley districts were in compliance.
State law requires school districts to collect proof of immunization or exemption before a child can attend school. Only 38 districts in the state had perfect compliance and others did not report vaccination data to the Department of Health or had no kindergartners.
The report comes on the heels of a measles outbreak in 2019 that prompted the state Legislature to reduce the options for obtaining an exemption for receiving the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines.
The report, which highlighted four schools with low compliance and four schools with high compliance, was conducted to identify barriers to complying with state immunization laws.
According to the report, the Burlington-Edison district identified three reasons for its low compliance rate:
n Excluding students from school is contrary to the district’s purpose to provide an education to students. A Burlington-Edison official said if children were sent home because they lack immunization paperwork, they would “miss out” on their education. The official believed such a practice was unfair to the students because not having the paperwork was not their fault.
n Excluding students from attending school places a burden on school staff. The Burlington-Edison district said it would need to hire additional teachers to provide educational resources for excluded students learning at home.
n Excluding students from school may reduce school funding provided by the state.
In the report, the Burlington-Edison district reported a lack of access to care as a barrier to vaccinations, but said it was taking action to address that barrier by scheduling immunization appointments for students when their parents could not.
The report highlighted four districts with high rates of compliance to determine what strategies they were using to get their high numbers.
It found those districts took steps to ensure parents were aware of state vaccination laws, and had staff dedicated to monitoring student progress and keeping administrators focused on the topic.
Schools with lower compliance rates generally did not use those strategies to the same degree, the report states.
For example, it said a nurse in the Burlington-Edison district does not discuss exemption options with parents because a doctor’s signature would be required if the exemption was for personal or philosophical reasons.
And Burlington-Edison staff do not tell parents about exemptions that could be obtained for religious reasons.
The district, Superintendent Laurel Browning said in a response letter, follows many of the same procedures as districts with high compliance rates.
It would, however, continue to support the best practices recommended by the state, including that parents, in their native language, were informed about the legal requirements and the consequences of not abiding by them.
She also wrote that the district would continue “supporting staff with clear information about their roles and responsibilities related to compliance and monitoring.”
