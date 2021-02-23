The Burlington-Edison School District announced Tuesday its plan to bring back its high school students to campus.
On Monday night, the district's School Board approved the district's plan to transition its high school students to hybrid learning — part in-person and part online — on April 13, Superintendent Laurel Browning said in a news release.
The district already has its pre-kindergarten through eighth graders on campuses on a part-time basis.
The date of the return of the high school students aligns with the start of the fourth and final quarter.
"This allows the high school staff to continue planning, address any schedule modifications, and avoids disrupting the current quarter," Browning said.
Students will have to practice physical distancing and will be required to wear masks.
