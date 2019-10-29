BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison School District is taking another shot at building a middle school.
The Burlington-Edison School Board approved Monday sending an $89 million bond issuance proposal to voters in February.
The new proposal is about $9 million less than what the district asked voters for this past February.
That proposal received 53% of the vote, though a 60% super-majority is required for a bond to pass.
With the new proposal, board members said, the district's priority remains largely the same: a middle school to house the district's seventh and eighth grades.
"It'll help all the grade schools with reduced class sizes in all the grades," board President Rich Wesen said.
He said a middle school would allow for more elective options such as languages and career and technical education classes, as well as allow music classes to be held at their own schools during the school day rather than at other schools before the school day starts.
“The more we've learned about it, I'm really excited,” board member Bill Wallace said.
A middle school would also allow students more flexibility and independence, which will prepare them for high school, Wesen said.
"A middle school is more where the students work on their own and it'll give them an opportunity to experience what it's going to be like in a high school," he said.
If approved, the middle school will be built near the high school. It would be built where the district's alternative school, Burlington-Edison North, currently sits.
The Burlington-Edison North campus and its students likely would be moved to the district's administrative center on East Fairhaven Avenue.
The bond would also help the district address issues at West View Elementary School — the district's oldest — including updating the gymnasium and eating space.
"That school was not designed to handle all those kids," Wallace said.
The bond would also add safety and security measures, including cameras and key card entry doors, at all schools.
What is no longer included in the proposal is the addition of 10 classrooms at the high school.
If approved, property owners in the district would pay an additional $1.37 per $1,000 in assessed property value — about $34.25 a month for a home assessed at $300,000.
The board also approved Monday sending a two-year replacement educational programs and operations (EPO) levy to voters in February.
The district expects the levy would bring in about $20.8 million over the two years.
EPO levies have traditionally been used to fund everything from teacher salaries to books and special education — anything above the state's definition of "basic" education.
In Burlington-Edison, the EPO levy equates to about 18% of the district's budget, Superintendent Laurel Browning said.
"This is kind of the bread and butter for school districts," board member David Lowell said. "It keeps us going."
In an effort to comply with a state Supreme Court order mandating the state fully fund basic education, the Legislature in 2018 changed the way schools are funded, having them rely more on state funding than local taxpayer dollars.
The state enacted a higher property tax and limited what districts can request from local taxpayers — lowering the rate to $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value or $2,500 per student, whichever is less.
In the Burlington-Edison School District, that means the district can ask for no more than $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value.
Sending both proposals to voters at the same time saves the district money in election costs, Browning said.
The resolutions to put the bond and levy on the ballot were approved 4-0, with board member Troy Wright absent from Monday's meeting.
