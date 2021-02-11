BURLINGTON — After previously bringing back its younger students to its campuses, the Burlington-Edison School District is now preparing to bring back its middle school-age students.
Kindergarten through fifth graders began hybrid learning — in-person some days and online the others — on Jan. 26, and sixth, seventh and eighth graders will be back in buildings on Feb. 22, the district announced Thursday.
"We are excited to phase in the next group of students for in-person, hybrid learning," Superintendent Laurel Browning said in a letter to families. "We know that our students learn best when they are in our classrooms, working in person with our tremendous instructional staff."
The district does not yet have plans for when to bring back its high school students, but will soon send out a survey to parents seeking input.
