Burlington-Edison's Nando Velazquez (center) celebrates with teammates after scoring a late goal to put the Tigers up 2-1 in a Class 2A State Tournament game against Sequim on Wednesday in Anacortes. Burlington-Edison won, 2-1.
ANACORTES — The Burlington-Edison boys' soccer team moved on to the second round of the Class 2A State Tournament following its 2-1 victory over Sequim on Wednesday night.
The fourth-seeded Tigers will play Tumwater at 1 p.m. Saturday in Anacortes in the quarterfinals. Tumwater (16-6), seeded 12th, defeated Pullman 2-1 to set up the match.
"Our boys dominated possession the entire game," Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay said of the win over Sequim. "Our midfielders did a fantastic job controlling the play.
"The match was a stark contrast in style of play. Sequim fielded a team with strong, fast athletes, and they counterattacked with extreme efficiency and effectiveness. They pressed us all game long."
The Tigers (12-6-1) created plenty of scoring chances against the Wolves (11-8) and finally got the game winner in the waning minutes. Nando Velazquez put the ball into the back of the net off a header from Kounosuke Wilcox following a corner kick.
Burlington-Edison led 1-0 at the half, scoring in the 21st minute when Brennan MacKay took the pass around the top left of the penalty box from Anthony Andrade.
MacKay took a touch before he placed the shot to the far side of the goal.
"The energy kept going, and the boys created several more chances, but we couldn’t find space to shoot as Sequim did a fantastic job staying compact," the coach said.
Early in the second half, Sequim got the equalizer as the Wolves played a brilliant ball out to their speedy winger, who beat the Tigers defense and rocketed the shot into the goal.
"We had a corner and I failed to move a couple more guys back," Ben MacKay said.
Burlington-Edison keeper Ivan Garcia stopped several dangerous free kicks while Sequim's goalie was solid as well.
"This is the kind of win the boys needed," Ben MacKay said, "to prove to themselves they can push through and find a way to win when 90% of their play is going well but that last 10% was frustrated by a determined Sequim squad."
The coach said Edwin Vejar Quevedo was a rock on defense, while the midfield of MacKay and Velazquez controlled play. He also highlighted the efforts of Wilcox and Acxel Gonzalez.
"The boys are excited, but not satisfied, and I’m proud of them," the coach said. "Now we’re through to the next round."
