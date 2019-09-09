BURLINGTON — Some Anacortes Street residents found their sidewalks cleaner and lawns tidier Saturday after a visit from Burlington-Edison High School students.
Between 70 and 80 student-athletes visited the neighborhood near Maiben Park for a service project.
At 24 homes, they mowed lawns, pulled weeds and swept sidewalks for about an hour.
Boys’ wrestling coach Kip Jones, who helped supervise, said he wasn’t surprised at the group’s brisk pace.
“These are athletes who pride themselves on hard work, and they got after it,” he said.
Jones said he hopes the service project is a tradition that will take root.
“We weren’t asking for donations. It was just a way for kids to give back,” he said. “We want to do a different neighborhood each year, neighborhoods that represent our community.”
