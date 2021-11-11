Burlington-Edison volleyball team to play for district crown By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit Nov 11, 2021 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLINGHAM — The Burlington-Edison and Anacortes volleyball teams squared off in the semifinals of the Northwest 2A District Tournament on Wednesday at Squalicum High School.The Tigers (16-3) came away with the 25-13, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17 victory to clinch a state berth and advance to play Lynden for the district title at 5 p.m. Saturday.Anacortes (12-5) will continue tournament play as well Saturday, facing Sedro-Woolley at noon in a loser-out contest.Jordyn Smith led the Tigers, shining on offense with 25 kills, as well as on defense, finishing the match with 23 digs. Lexie Mason had 20 kills and 17 digs for Burlington-Edison while Amey Rainaud had 18 kills, 35 assists and 25 digs.Adria Ray served four aces, had 26 assists and collected 18 digs for the Tigers. Brooke Tyler finished the match with three aces and 35 digs.Anacortes standouts included Skyler Whisler (14 kills), Kendyl Flynn (15 kills), Kenna Flynn (34 assists) and Ari Bickley (29 digs).Sedro-Woolley (7-7) kept its season alive with a 3-0 sweep of Lakewood. — Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/ More from this section Flooding in the forecast for Friday, Saturday Posted: 10 p.m. Legislators give update on ferry service disruptions, propose solutions Posted: Nov. 10, 2021 Totem pole honoring fallen veteran stands tall again in La Conner Posted: Nov. 10, 2021 Nearly all ballots counted from Nov. 2 election Posted: Nov. 10, 2021 On the Beat Posted: Nov. 10, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Volleyball Burlington-edison High School Anacortes High School Sedro-woolley High School Assist Dig Kill Sport Tiger Burlington-edison Ace Standout Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Skagit County employers bump wages, offer incentives as staffing challenges persist Anacortes police search for armed robbery suspect Sale of Shell Puget Sound Refinery completed On the Beat Miller increases lead over Walters to 169 votes in Anacortes mayor race Tweets by goskagit
