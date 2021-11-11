sports

BELLINGHAM — The Burlington-Edison and Anacortes volleyball teams squared off in the semifinals of the Northwest 2A District Tournament on Wednesday at Squalicum High School.

The Tigers (16-3) came away with the 25-13, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17 victory to clinch a state berth and advance to play Lynden for the district title at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Anacortes (12-5) will continue tournament play as well Saturday, facing Sedro-Woolley at noon in a loser-out contest.

Jordyn Smith led the Tigers, shining on offense with 25 kills, as well as on defense, finishing the match with 23 digs.

Lexie Mason had 20 kills and 17 digs for Burlington-Edison while Amey Rainaud had 18 kills, 35 assists and 25 digs.

Adria Ray served four aces, had 26 assists and collected 18 digs for the Tigers. Brooke Tyler finished the match with three aces and 35 digs.

Anacortes standouts included Skyler Whisler (14 kills), Kendyl Flynn (15 kills), Kenna Flynn (34 assists) and Ari Bickley (29 digs).

Sedro-Woolley (7-7) kept its season alive with a 3-0 sweep of Lakewood.

