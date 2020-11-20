Burlington-Edison High School golfer Conrad Brown will continue his golf career at Western Washington University.
The university announced Brown's commitment last week in a news release.
Brown, a senior, finished second in the Class 2A State Tournament in 2019 after a two-round 149. That finish followed a top-10 finish his freshman year, when he placed seventh overall.
The Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Golfer of the Year in 2018, Brown played on the Washington Junior Golf Association circuit this summer, notching five top-20 finishes.
"There are many Viking golfers I am close with who have influenced me and I am really looking forward to playing with them next year. It is a great program with a strong legacy of great players and great leadership," Brown said in the news release.
Burlington-Edison boys' golf coach Charlie Herzberg said Brown and Western are a terrific fit.
"He's very quiet which is an asset for a golfer. He's humble and doesn't think he knows everything," Herzberg said. "He doesn't carry a bad result or a bad break. He puts it in a different memory box so it doesn't affect him down the road. He's shown maturity."
Western Washington University Director of Golf Luke Bennett said of Brown in the release, "Although Conrad is a little soft spoken his game is not."
Western Washington finished third in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in the COVID-shortened 2019-2020 season. This year's roster includes two former Skagit County prep alumni in Kyle Cooley and Austin Darnell, who both starred at Mount Vernon High School.
