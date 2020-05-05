Steve Riggs has joined the Burlington Fire Department as assistant chief after working 12 years as Mount Vernon’s fire marshal.
“With 34 years in fire service, Steve brings a wealth of knowledge to the City of Burlington,” Mayor Steve Sexton said in a news release.
Riggs began his firefighting career with Sedro-Woolley in 1986, and has worked consistently with fire departments ever since, the release states.
The city of Burlington will schedule a swearing-in ceremony when it is able to return to normal operations, according to the release.
Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Brice said his department is seeking a replacement, and has hired a consultant to assist in the interim.
