BURLINGTON — The streets of downtown Burlington were full Saturday as the rumble of parade floats moved down Fairhaven Avenue for the city's 27th Skagit County Veterans Day Parade. 

The day began with a pancake breakfast at the Burlington Community and Senior Center that was free for veterans. There was also a military display set up at the Burlington Visitor Center that was available for viewing throughout the day.


— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.