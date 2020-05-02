While it may not feel like it now, someday the COVID-19 pandemic will be a memory.
With a new digital project, Burlington Public Library is taking steps to make sure it’s not a forgotten one.
The library is asking Skagit County residents to send anecdotes and observations from the pandemic — big and small, dramatic and mundane — to be preserved and made accessible as a piece of the county’s history.
“This could provide a connection and inspire people to reflect on this time,” said Jenny Cole, the library’s teen services librarian. “Hopefully it will let future generations ... look back at this moment in history.”
Library Director Sarah Ward said the idea came from several sources, including an art project Cole launched and a similar memory-preserving project by the Columbia County Rural Library District in Dayton.
She said her hope is that residents won’t hesitate to submit memories about this time, even if they don’t initially seem exciting.
“My hope is people will submit thoughts about the pandemic, about the small ways life has changed,” Ward said. “Everyone’s baking sourdough, people are talking about their first gardens, my friends with kids in school are laughing about how hard third-grade homework is.
“People are reflecting on cooking more, baking bread, doing things they haven’t done before. They’re small but impactful. There will be an after ... (at that time) will we all be baking bread or will that be the thing we did during the pandemic?”
Cole said she hopes younger people will consider submitting memories about how their lives are different.
“People don’t need to worry about making it perfect or writing the great American novel. It’s more about how it’s changed people’s lives, some of the negatives, some of the positives,” she said.
The submissions can include photographs, poems, artwork or other creative memories. Details on how the memories will be archived and made accessible will be determined later.
The submission portal for the memories is on the same page where the library has posted other COVID-19 resources, including health and wellness information, educational resources and a map of Wi-Fi hot spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.