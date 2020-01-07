BURLINGTON — The Macy’s at Cascade Mall in Burlington will close, the company said Tuesday afternoon.
A clearance sale is set to begin this month and will last eight to 12 weeks, according to a statement emailed to the Skagit Valley Herald. The statement did not include an exact closure date.
The closure will cause layoffs for 114 employees, according to a state Employment Security Department Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, which lists layoff and closure information.
The company’s statement said that regular, nonseasonal workers unable to find positions at nearby Macy’s locations may receive severance and outplacement resources.
“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Burlington community over the past 31 years,” the company’s statement said. “We look forward to continuing to do so at nearby Macy’s locations including Macy’s BellisFair Parkway, Macy’s Furniture Gallery Bellingham and online at macys.com.”
