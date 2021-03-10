A 63-year-old Burlington man was arrested early Wednesday after he allegedly burglarized a home in the 10000 block of Gardner Road north of Burlington.
According to a news release from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home about 11:08 p.m. after it was reported a man had come into the garage and taken items. When confronted, the man allegedly brandished a knife at the homeowners and left the scene, the release states.
As deputies and a K-9 unit from the Mount Vernon Police Department began to track the suspect, deputies located a knife in the roadway, the release states.
The K-9 unit located the suspect inside an open garage in the 10000 block of Peter Anderson Road, the release states.
Items from the home on Gardner Road were allegedly found with the man, the release states.
The man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
