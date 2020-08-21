A 50-year-old Burlington man was charged Friday in Skagit County Superior Court with five drug-related charges and three gun-related charges, according to court records.
Soren Richard Olsen II was arrested Thursday morning in a drug raid in the 700 block of Greenleaf Avenue in Burlington, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.
After executing a search warrant on the home at 9 a.m., law enforcement from the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit, the Skagit Regional Response Team and the Burlington Police Department seized drugs and weapons, according to the release.
Four of the drug charges filed against Olsen are for the manufacture of amphetamine or methamphetamine, according to court records.
The execution of the search warrant came after a months-long investigation.
A 47-year-old Mount Vernon man and a 15-year-old Burlington girl were arrested on charges unrelated to the drug investigation.
According to the release, more people may be arrested as a result of the drug investigation.
Olsen is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $150,000 bail.
