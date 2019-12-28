BURLINGTON — A 36-year-old Burlington man died Friday evening after his car struck a tanker train at the intersection of Highway 20 and Garrett Road west of Burlington, according to the State Patrol.
The collision happened shortly after 5 p.m. The train pulled the vehicle for a mile to Avon Allen Road before the vehicle caught fire, according to a State Patrol news release.
The driver was identified as Christopher Brock. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Skagit County sheriff's deputy was attempting to stop the vehicle for traffic violations when the vehicle made a turn onto Garrett Road and struck the train traveling through the intersection.
State Patrol trooper Heather Axtman said the vehicle was not fleeing police.
She said the train was traveling the 25 MPH speed limit and did not catch fire when struck by the car.
There were no other passengers in the car.
The collision closed both directions of traffic on Highway 20. Lanes reopened later Friday night.
Burlington police, Skagit County Sheriff's Office, the Burlington and Mount Vernon fire departments, and Skagit County fire districts 2, 6 and 14 responded to the incident.
State Patrol is investigating the collision.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.