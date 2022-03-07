BURLINGTON — Room for more shelter beds, social services and apartments for the homeless will be coming to Burlington if the city can find the funding, Mayor Steve Sexton said Monday during a tour of the Skagit First Step Center with Gov. Jay Inslee.
The new four-story building would sit alongside the First Step homeless housing units on Pease Road.
Early estimates set construction costs at about $15 million, and Sexton said he'll be asking for state and federal funding next year.
Inslee said the city's plans fit in with his goals of expanding access to low-barrier shelter. He said he would recommend funding construction in next year's state budget.
"This is a five-star tiny home village," he said of the First Step Center. "I'm looking forward to their second step."
Since it opened in June, the First Step Center has offered 90-day stays in its 43 cabin units. The center is managed by Friendship House, which provides residents with three meals a day, supervises the center and pays for security.
Olivia Hickerson, Friendship House interim executive director, said 113 are currently on the waitlist for a bed at the center.
Sexton said some of those who have stayed at the shelter have moved on to permanent housing, but most have nowhere to go once their 90 days are up. Without a place to move on to, they often go back to the streets.
"Countywide, that's where the gap is," he said.
By building transitional apartments on the same property, residents will be able to keep using the same health and social services they did when they were staying at the First Step Center, hopefully setting themselves up for success in independent housing, he said.
Sexton said he hopes the city is able to build on its success with the First Step Center and attract funding for this new project.
The building would add about 60 shelter beds, office space for case management or counseling, substance abuse treatment, computer stations and a clinic for light medical and dental care, according to a feasibility study from the city.
