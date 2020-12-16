BURLINGTON — Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton wants to put a permanent homeless shelter on Pease Road that would provide about 40 beds for the county's homeless.
Skagit County's homeless crisis has only worsened in recent years — and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic — and resources to offer shelter haven't kept pace, Sexton said.
"Frankly, no other city is doing this, and the county isn't either," he said. "We can do better for our businesses, our residents and the people living on our streets."
Government leaders with Skagit County and its cities have long acknowledged the need for a year-round emergency homeless shelter, but funding, available property and neighborhood resistance have consistently stood in the way.
If everything goes well, Sexton said the shelter could open in this spring.
Sexton said the city owns about 1 acre at 465 Pease Road that could easily accommodate about 40 small prefabricated shelter units — similar to what are called tiny homes — produced by Everett-based company Pallet. In the future, the city could purchase more units.
"The whole idea, (is) let's get something started," he said. "We've done too little for too long."
There is a 6,400-square-foot warehouse on the property that Sexton wants to use to serve food and be a space for mental health, substance abuse and homeless support services providers to work with the residents.
"We have nothing like that in Skagit County," he said. "We're further behind (on homelessness) than we were three years ago."
The city would contract with an existing nonprofit to manage the site, and would contribute some funding. Sexton said the city has about $75,000 a year available for homeless services, but a rough estimate shows costs for the project could be about $500,000 annually.
Sexton has been working with Sarah Hinman, Housing & Community Services manager with Skagit County Public Health, to build his proposal and identify possible funding sources.
"We're excited to have a city stepping forward to partner on this," Hinman said. "(This is) the first viable opportunity we've had for a bigger shelter since I don't know when."
She said much of the county's shelter funding goes to renting out motel rooms, which is an expensive, inefficient way to house people. She said that money could be reallocated to the Burlington project.
"We're funding a lot of motel vouchers now because that's our only option," she said.
Hinman said she likes the idea of offering individual free-standing shelters, saying studies indicate outcomes are better when residents have private space.
She said this kind of shelter is not intended to be a permanent residence for the homeless, but the county and city have to be realistic about the limited amount of affordable rental housing in the county.
Sexton said the city is holding a workshop for the City Council in January, and at that time he will seek approval for the Pease Road property to be used for homeless housing.
The council would also need to approve breaking the agreement with the current lease-holder, he said.
Because the building is toward the front of the property, Sexton said the housing units would be placed toward the back and wouldn't be very visible from the street. If the proposal progresses, the city could put fencing around the property.
He said he welcomes comments from the community, and invites those with concerns to call him at City Hall.
