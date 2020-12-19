BURLINGTON — Think the Griswolds of the movie "Christmas Vacation" fame, but on a neighborhood-wide scale.
That's the festive spirit on display at the Homestead Place Holiday Wonderland, where home after home is aglow with twinkling and blinking lights.
Residents along Homestead Drive in Burlington have gone as far as scheduling a visit from a reindeer next week.
"We took this approach because we are a pretty small community," said Jamie Weiss, president of the neighborhood's homeowners association. "I believe there are about 50 houses in the HOA, so we are pretty tight-knit. We were just looking to build a sense of community within the neighborhood."
Participation has been high, Weiss said.
"It looks like Disneyland when you drive down the street," she said.
That comparison has not gone unnoticed.
"We've certainly seen an uptick in pedestrian traffic in the evenings to see our light displays, and with vehicular traffic as well," Weiss said. "It's just been great so far. We are extremely excited about how it has turned out."
Resident Theresa McMickle said while the holidays are always met with excitement in the neighborhood, this year has been something different.
"There have definitely been more people driving by," she said. "Christmas and Halloween, we always tell new neighbors to be prepared. Those two are big around here."
For the first time in the HOA's history, it was decided a specific course of festive action was needed.
Weiss said the neighborhood always had a few homes decorate for the holiday season, but this year's efforts took it up a level without a single threat of a fine or lien.
"The turnout this year has been much higher," Weiss said of the number of homes adorned with Christmas lights. "I don't know if that is attributed to people just being home more, or if they are just looking for an outlet to show the holiday spirit. Either way, it has been successful."
It may also be because there is some hardware — aka bragging rights — on the line. The first Holiday Decorating Champion Trophy will be presented to the homeowners whose home is deemed most illuminated.
"Maybe there is some competitive spirit involved with it — maybe so, maybe so," Weiss said.
On Tuesday, Karilyn Blackburn will bring Ruby the Reindeer from her 30-acre farm on Camano Island to the Homestead Place neighborhood.
Daughter Amanda Troxell and fiancé Riley Newman live at the end of Homestead Drive.
"Ruby will be here on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.," Troxell said. "And my mom will be bringing a restored sleigh from the 1800s that looks amazing."
Donations are being requested to have pictures taken with — or to pet — Ruby.
"All donations will be going to the Camano Animal Shelter Association," Troxell said.
Newman said while he's usually too busy with work to put in a lot of time decorating for Christmas, he decided to join in this year.
"Normally, I wouldn't worry too much about it," he said. "This year, I'll have to add some lights. Really, it has been a lot of fun and you really have to see it."
