BURLINGTON — With the city facing a shortage of police officers and paramedics, the Burlington City Council approved Thursday retention bonuses for such staff.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics who stay in their positions through the end of the year will be given bonuses equal to 4% of their annual pay, with $1,000 paid in 30 days, City Administrator Greg Young said at the council meeting Thursday.
Young said the wages the city is offering aren’t competitive with other cities, and bonuses are a necessary step to keep the departments staffed until it’s time to renegotiate union contracts.
James Stavig, the only council member opposed to the bonuses, said he isn’t comfortable paying employees extra just to keep them from leaving.
“I believe this is a great town to be a police officer (or firefighter) … and we pay well,” he said.
This action could set a precedent in other city departments, he said.
But Council Member Bill Aslett said the city is already losing good employees to other police and fire departments that are willing to pay more.
He said the city needs to retain high-quality first responders and this is the way to do it, whether he or others like it or not.
Because both Burlington departments are understaffed, these bonuses will be paid with money already budgeted toward salaries, Young said.
This decision to give retention bonuses comes after the council approved sign-on bonuses for new first responders. Police officers with experience in another department are eligible for a bonus of $15,000 to $30,000, depending on experience.
Similarly, the city is offering new paramedics and firefighters bonuses of $5,000 to $12,000.
