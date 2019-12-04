BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council is set to vote on a plan that would set the future of city parks.
The Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan that has been a year in the making includes feedback on parks and recreation services, and creates a roadmap to improving parks based on what the public wants to see, said Jennifer Berner, the city’s parks and recreation director.
A draft of the plan is complete, and will go to council at its next meeting Dec. 12.
Berner said the plan would make Burlington eligible to apply for state Recreation and Conservation Office grants that could fund some of the improvements outlined in the plan.
“It’s a very competitive process, but I don’t know why we couldn’t have a chance,” she said of the grants.
As part of the process of putting together the plan, BERK Consulting designed potential improvements to each of the parks, based on their locations and public feedback.
The ideas ranged from walking and bike trails, to new picnic shelters, to a parkour course at Grafton Park.
Berner said several respondents were passionate about providing playgrounds that can be used by kids with disabilities.
“We got a lot of feedback on inclusion,” she said. “We here in Burlington don’t have an accessible playground.”
At several public listening sessions, Berner said the city received feedback from a representative sample of the city.
She said she made sure to collect feedback from Burlington’s Latino community. Two of the city’s public meetings were predominately Latino.
“We want to make sure we’re hearing from them,” she said.
In general, she said Latino respondents were more interested in soccer fields, picnic areas for family gatherings, after-school child care and youth sports leagues.
“It was helpful to see what’s meaningful to folks in all parts of our community,” she said.
Alongside the plan will come an evaluation of parks impact fees, which the city charges new development to compensate for increased use of public services, Berner said.
She said city staff will assess the cost-per-home for city parks, and let the council decide how much developers will pay per new home.
“This is going to be a whole conversation that we’ll have after the beginning of the year,” Berner said.
