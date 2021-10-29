BURLINGTON — The city of Burlington took a step Thursday toward a major upgrade to the city-owned homeless shelter.
At its meeting Thursday, the City Council agreed to accept $30,000 from Skagit County to pay for design of a new building at the Skagit First Step Center, with plans to demolish an existing structure and replace it with something built specifically for the shelter.
The Skagit First Step Center currently houses residents on a temporary basis in small, free-standing units, and offers food and social services in a repurposed warehouse on the Pease Road property.
Mayor Steve Sexton said the warehouse isn't suited to the kinds of programs and services the shelter would like to offer.
Council members were receptive to a new building, and unanimously approved the money from the county.
Sexton said the shelter recently had its first 20 residents complete their allotted time at the shelter, and 13 of them moved on to the county's motel voucher program.
Since it opened in June, law enforcement has dropped off 102 people for overnight stays, he said.
Everett-based company Pallet will also be sending additional prototype shelter units to the First Step Center for free.
The council agreed Thursday to accept these prototypes, which are intended to be more fire resistant.
Pallet has already given the city a handful of prototype structures to test, including a wheelchair-accessible restroom.
