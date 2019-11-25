BURLINGTON — The Burlington Police Department is continuing to investigate a Saturday night shooting that left two men wounded.
A 26-year-old Mount Vernon man remains in serious condition from a gunshot wound, Burlington police Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said.
Burlington police responded about 11 p.m. to the 100 block of South Burlington Boulevard to a report of gunshots in the area. That is where they found the Mount Vernon man.
A 28-year-old Burlington man who was also wounded in the shooting was found later in a vehicle in Sedro-Woolley.
Police are looking for anyone who might have information about a black SUV or truck that was in the area at the time of the shooting, Kramer said.
Those with information are asked to call Skagit 911 at 360-428-3211 and reference case 19-B08495.
