BURLINGTON — The Burlington police and fire departments recently received a grant that will help them buy new equipment.
As part of its annual Operation Helping Heroes, Country Financial has donated $8,000 to the two departments, according to a news release.
The Burlington Fire Department will use its share of the donation to purchase a new automatic external defibrillator, which can improve the survival chances of someone suffering a cardiac event.
“All of our ambulances and fire trucks are currently equipped with these devices,” Burlington Fire Chief Rob Toth said in the news release. “However, the purchase of this device allows our fire department to equip more of our command vehicles, which often arrive on scene much sooner when life-saving efforts are most critical.”
The Burlington Police Department will use its share to purchase two new speed display signs, which the department will use in school zones, the release said.
“Studies have shown that digital speed display signs can reduce speeding and change driver behavior,” Burlington Police Chief Mike Luvera told the Skagit Valley Herald. “We are very appreciative of the generous donation by Country Financial as it will help us improve safety and enhance the quality of life in our community.”
