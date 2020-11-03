BURLINGTON — The Burlington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday night.
Police were called to a gas station in the 1800 block of South Burlington Boulevard to a report that two men, including one armed with what appeared to be handgun, had entered the store to rob it, Det. Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said.
The unarmed suspect attempted to jump over the counter in an attempt to get to the store's cash register and fell in the process, but quickly got up and took the register, Kramer said.
The clerk was not injured.
Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to call Burlington police Det. Preston Payne through the Skagit 911 dispatch center at 360-428-3211.
