BURLINGTON — Growing up in Tauranga, New Zealand, Melissa Anderson always knew she wanted to be a police officer, just like many of her other family members.
“I knew I wanted a job where I wasn’t going to behind a desk 24/7,” she said. “I wanted a job where I knew every day was going to be different.”
Fast forward a few years and more than 7,000 miles to Skagit County, and Anderson is living her dream as the newest member of the Burlington Police Department.
“It’s nice to be part of a department where we can rely on the community and they can rely on us,” she said.
Already in her short career, Anderson has proven to be unique: a first for the department both in terms of her graduation from the state Basic Law Enforcement Academy and hiring in the midst of a pandemic.
“We’ve had a few firsts with Melissa,” said Burlington Police Commander Eddie Rogge.
Anderson moved to the United States on a volleyball scholarship and played at Missouri Western State University for three years before being injured, she said.
She intended to go back to New Zealand, but instead became a white water river rafting instructor and met her future husband.
When she finished school, receiving a master’s of applied science degree in fitness management, she and her husband began deciding where in the country they wanted to live. They narrowed their search to Oregon and Washington.
A few years ago, Anderson, a lawful permanent resident, wouldn’t have been eligible to be a police officer without citizenship.
That changed in Washington in 2018, when the state Legislature passed a bill allowing any lawful permanent resident who can read and write English to be eligible to apply for a position as a law enforcement officer.
“People want to serve their community,” said Russ Hicks, assistant commander of the Basic Law Enforcement Academy. “They aren’t U.S. citizens, but they’re working on it.”
To be certified peace officers in Washington, every new officer must complete the 720-hour curriculum through the Academy, which is located in Burien, Hicks said.
As far as Hicks knows, only five recruits, including Anderson, have taken advantage of the law change.
“They love this country,” Hicks said. “They appreciate how good we have it, and they want to be part of it. I find them to be some of the most patriotic people.”
Part of the rationale for the law change was the difficulty many police departments have experienced in trying to find qualified candidates, said state Sen. Keith Wagoner, who recalled such a struggle for the Sedro-Woolley Police Department when he was the town’s mayor.
“We allow legal residents to be employed in all sort of fields, I don’t see why law enforcement should be any different,” Wagoner said.
Anderson started at the Academy in November, and was initially scheduled to graduate on April 2 — a plan that was put on hold on March 16 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We stayed open as long as we could,” Hicks said. “Obviously, no one saw this coming.”
In Skagit County, Anderson was one of six recruits at the Academy when it shut down. Of the six, she and Mount Vernon police officer Jordan Burke were closest to their graduation dates.
After the Academy closed, recruits were sent home and, those that could, were sent to their departments to help however they could and receive further training from their departments, Hicks said.
“We understand that we are the pipeline to public safety,” he said. “Although they’re not officers yet, they will be and their community needs them.”
In Burlington and Mount Vernon, that meant getting Anderson and Burke on the road with training officers and, in Burke’s case, handling the complaints the department received about non-essential businesses continuing to operate during the pandemic despite Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders, Mount Vernon Police Lt. Greg Booth said.
“We utilized him,” Booth said. “He became our essential business expert.”
Within a week of its closure, the Academy was running again, although in a different format, Hicks said.
“We took the show on the road,” he said.
Instead of having recruits attend lessons by instructors at the Academy, instructors went to recruits, he said.
That meant sending instructors across the state for training and, in Anderson and Burke’s cases, to administer their finals.
“We had to plan something that was never done before,” Hicks said. “We understood the gravity of the situation and the necessity of getting these officers on the road.”
On April 14, Anderson and Burke — as well as one officer from each of the Bellingham and Western Washington University police departments — graduated from the Academy, albeit without the normal pomp and circumstance of such an event.
“We expedited their process so that the community could have their police officers that they need in the middle of a crisis,” Hicks said.
The unusual experience will help Anderson on the road in Burlington, Rogge said.
“She saw challenges that were unique, and she was able to overcome them, and that’s a lot of the job,” he said. “I think that will contribute to her for years to come.”
It’s one more thing Anderson hopes will help her in her future in law enforcement and her new home.
“I’m so far away from my family, so whenever I move, I want to be a part of a family,” she said. “Now, I have my police family.”
