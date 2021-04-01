BURLINGTON — City of Burlington work crews are preparing the site of a new homeless shelter, with about a month to go until its projected opening.
Mayor Steve Sexton said the city is expecting delivery of the small shelter units — built by Everett-based company Pallet — on April 26 at the city-owned property on Pease Road.
Once the units are assembled, the city will be ready to open the Skagit First Step Center, which will offer emergency shelter and social services managed by homeless services nonprofit Friendship House.
Tina Tate, executive director of the nonprofit, said she expects to start with about 20 residents and scale up to full capacity as her team gets more experience managing the site.
Sexton said city crews are pouring cement, and preparing to run electricity to where the shelters will be placed.
The property's existing tenant must vacate the property by April 15, so Sexton said renovations of the existing building on the property will begin then. The city will paint and install flooring to prepare it for Friendship House.
Sexton said finding a contractor has been difficult, and he's seeking volunteers to help. Those interested can sign up online at burlingtonwa.gov/821/Skagit-First-Step, or can call city hall at 360-755-0531.
While he's confident the shelters will be ready for a May 1 opening date, work on the building may not be done in time to host the social services offered by Friendship House.
Skagit County and the city of Mount Vernon have committed funds toward the set-up and operations of the center.
