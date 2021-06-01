BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library was open to the public Tuesday for the first time in more than a year.
While there are some COVID-19 safety procedures in place — most notably appointments required for visits — Library Director Sarah Ward said staff are excited to have the doors open for the first time since March 2020.
"It's the most wonderful feeling. We're so happy to see our patrons back in the building," Ward said.
Besides appointments, other safety procedures in place include the requirement that patrons 5 and older must wear masks, and visits must be limited to 30 or 45 minutes, depending on whether the visit is for use of the library's computers.
Appointments are available between 2 and 6 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays. Those interested can call 360-755-0760.
Meeting rooms remained closed, and much of the library's furniture has been temporarily removed to allow the library to conform with social-distancing guidelines.
Ward said the hope is to be "fully open" by July.
"It was important to do what we could to make the community feel safe, but it feels good to be doing normal things," she said.
More information is available at burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.
