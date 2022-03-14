goskagit

BURLINGTON — The city of Burlington will spend about $50,000 to repair sagging beams in the city library. 

The building is not at risk of collapsing, but the beams are in need of additional vertical support to prevent further sagging. 

City Administrator Greg Young said the library will have to close during the repair work so crews can drill into the concrete foundation. 

He said city staff sought out the original architect for the 15-year-old building, but found he had retired. So the city hired a consultant to determine what repairs were needed. 

Public Works Director Marv Pulst said the work needed to repair the library is fairly technical, and it's been difficult finding a contractor. He said it appears a suitable contractor won't be available until April. 

At a City Council meeting Thursday, the council voted unanimously to include this repair on the city's capital improvement plan, opening up a funding source reserved for infrastructure projects. 

