...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
BURLINGTON — The city of Burlington will spend about $50,000 to repair sagging beams in the city library.
The building is not at risk of collapsing, but the beams are in need of additional vertical support to prevent further sagging.
City Administrator Greg Young said the library will have to close during the repair work so crews can drill into the concrete foundation.
He said city staff sought out the original architect for the 15-year-old building, but found he had retired. So the city hired a consultant to determine what repairs were needed.
Public Works Director Marv Pulst said the work needed to repair the library is fairly technical, and it's been difficult finding a contractor. He said it appears a suitable contractor won't be available until April.
At a City Council meeting Thursday, the council voted unanimously to include this repair on the city's capital improvement plan, opening up a funding source reserved for infrastructure projects.
