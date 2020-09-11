Burlington City Hall has reopened after a months-long closure due to COVID-19.
Mayor Steve Sexton said the city has taken precautions to allow residents to pay their bills and access other services safely, and in accordance with guidance from the governor’s office.
City Hall reopened Tuesday, but Sexton said the city didn’t announce the reopening at the time so staff could test the precautions installed due to COVID.
Staff have put in plexiglass barriers at service counters, placed social distance markers on the floor and will hand out masks to those who don’t have them.
Sexton said staff have also been trained on how to deal with those who refuse to wear masks.
“I think we’re in really great shape to do it,” he said.
