Members of the Burlington Rotary Club recently returned from a trip to Kenya during which they donated modern educational tools to a rural school.
Now, students at In Step Academy near Kitale, Kenya, have access to the tools they need to succeed, said Roger Kelley, one of the four travelers.
“These kids, some of them who have never seen a computer before, all the sudden have access to dozens and dozens of lessons,” he said. “They have the opportunity to learn about a much, much greater world.”
Kelley said the couple hundred students at In Step Academy are orphans. Kids sleep in bunks 30 to a room, have small cubbies for all their personal belongings and go without the things most American students take for granted.
Computer hardware purchased by Rotary gives these students access to an extensive collection of lessons and educational material, he said.
The school doesn’t have internet access, so the Rotarians brought African Ruggedized Education System (ARES) servers.
On the servers, which are rugged enough to deal with heat, dust and power issues, are educational resources the students can access.
The club raised $50,000 through donations and matching grants from the Rotary Foundation, Kelley said. The money was used to buy 10 servers, laptops and other equipment.
“When you ask these kids what they want to be when they grow up, they say things like engineer, teacher, mathematicians,” he said, adding he hopes this technology gives them a leg up.
Kendall Gentry, another member of the Burlington club, said the project is a great example of collaboration fostered by Rotary clubs.
Gentry did not go on the trip, but has been to the academy several times before, he said.
He first heard about ARES servers five or six years ago through Rotary, and immediately thought about the students at In Step Academy.
Mark Knittel, a member of the Bellingham Rotary Club, came up with ARES. He had already donated servers to similar schools in Kenya, and had seen success, Gentry said.
Kelley said he’s been to several developing countries through Rotary, an organization that believes in service over self.
As with all projects funded by Rotary Foundation global grants, follow-up is required. The Kitale Rotary club will continue to check in with the students at In Step Academy, and update the Burlington club on their progress, he said.
“For us it’s not just a one-time, in-and-out thing,” Kelley said. “There’s no doubt that we’ll stay abreast of it.”
Gentry said part of the grant from Rotary pays for training for teachers to ensure they know how best to use this tool.
“There’s a big learning curve for everyone, and that’s the big challenge now,” Gentry said. “The next milestone will be to see the kids flourishing.”
