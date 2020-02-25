BURLINGTON — The city of Burlington is seeking to hire a permanent city administrator about 10 months after it filled the position on an interim basis.
Greg Young, who has worked as interim city administrator since April, said he plans to apply before the application period closes Friday.
The Burlington City Council has voted twice against offering the permanent position to Young — most recently on Feb. 13.
“They want to see a process,” Mayor Steve Sexton said of the council.
Sexton, however, said he would have preferred to save time and money and appoint Young. He said he believes Young is a good fit for the city, and brings a strong background in finance and city management.
The mayor has the authority to make appointments for director-level positions, but the council needs to confirm those appointments.
Young was brought in to replace Bryan Harrison, who stepped down after a medical emergency in late 2018.
The city administrator works directly under the mayor and is responsible for overseeing all city departments.
