The Skagit First Step Center in June.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

BURLINGTON — Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton plans to ask the state Legislature to support expansion of Burlington's city-owned homeless shelter. 

The proposed $15 million project would add emergency shelter beds, social services and 28 transitional apartments for residents to move into after a stay in the Skagit First Step Center. 


