BURLINGTON — Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton plans to ask the state Legislature to support expansion of Burlington's city-owned homeless shelter.
The proposed $15 million project would add emergency shelter beds, social services and 28 transitional apartments for residents to move into after a stay in the Skagit First Step Center.
Sexton said the project will build on the success of the First Step Center.
Residents can stay in one of the center's 43 small cabins for up to 90 days, but once they leave they often return to homelessness because of the county's lack of services such as transitional housing.
The majority of the Burlington City Council voiced support for this proposal at a meeting Thursday, but others said this would be too expensive.
“I think we have, finally, a chance at some real progress," said Council member Bill Aslett.
He said he wished the city didn't have to invest time and money into such a project, but that often the alternative to shelter is jail, which is more expensive and does nothing to address homelessness.
Member Keith Chaplin supported the proposal, but wondered if the project would be less expensive in the hands of a private developer.
In addition to the cost, Council member James Stavig said he was worried about having too many services in Burlington, and allowing the city to become "the hub for the homeless."
“I get real concerned that we’re saying, 'Hey everybody homeless, come right here,'" he said.
But Council member Anna Chotzen said that's not the message she believes these types of projects send.
"We’re sending a message as a city that we value their lives,” she said.
Stavig said a project such as this should include input from residents.
