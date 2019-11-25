BURLINGTON — A hallway at Lucille Umbarger Elementary School is being used to acknowledge the past, present and future of the school’s current sixth graders through their art.
“In the future, I want to be known for playing the piano and art,” said sixth grader Desteny Ruiz. “Because art is everywhere and it can be anything.”
In partnership with the local nonprofit Voices of the Children, sixth graders at the school have been working this year on a “Legacy” project that will cross international borders — all the way to a Syrian refugee camp in Amman, Jordan.
“We can connect with other people and appreciate what we have now,” Desteny said.
For the project, students first wrote poems about their past, present and future. The future was about what they hope to be known for years from now.
Then, in pairs, the students made papier-mâché masks of their faces and painted them using elements from their poems.
For Alexander Ilagan, that meant a background of red, blue and white with a yellow circle to represent the flag of the Philippines, where he was born, and a telescope to signify the astronomer he wants to become.
For Desteny, her blue painted mask was decorated with piano keys, poetry and an eye to represent her artistic vision.
“I see art in everything,” Desteny said. “I don’t believe anything could be trash.”
The students’ poems and correlating haiku will be exchanged with students of the same age at the refugee camp in Jordan.
“It makes me feel good because I know that we’re not the only ones who get the chance to do this,” Alexander said. “I feel special that I get to be part of this.”
On Thursday, the students got an extra treat, as Palestinian-Jordanian artist Asil Jabr, who teaches art at the refugee camp, came to see their projects firsthand.
“I think art is a perfect medium to connect (the students) together,” she said. “Art is a media any kid can understand.”
Jabr’s visit was a first for the Mount Vernon-based nonprofit, Executive Director Aaron Wagner said.
While the organization was founded on the principle of connecting refugee students in Amman with students in the Skagit Valley through art, generally it has been local artists who have visited Jordan, not the other way around.
“The whole idea of Voices of the Children is connecting the two communities,” Wagner said. “Up until this point, it’s been us connecting with them.”
Jabr is Voices of the Children’s program manager in Jordan.
“I thought (visiting the students) was beneficial for the students,” Jabr said. “When I tell (my students) about the outside world, they don’t believe me.”
During a presentation in the school’s library, Jabr answered questions from students about Jordan and the kids who live there, read to them in Arabic and showed them how to write in Arabic — right to left, or opposite of what the kids are used to.
She also talked to them about what it means to be a refugee.
“I was forced to leave my country and I thought art was the only stable thing,” Jabr said. “It was my home.”
Jabr said she has been a refugee twice: once because of war and once because of a natural disaster. Both times, her sketch pad was one of her most prized possessions.
“Art is not just painting,” she said. “It’s a language. It makes people heal.”
For her students, art helps them realize they are more than refugees, she said. They’re normal kids — just like the ones in the Skagit Valley.
Jabr wants them to see being a refugee is not the end of something, but the start of something.
For the students in Burlington, teachers are hoping they come away with a better understanding of the world.
“The world seems so big in a child’s eyes,” teacher Susan Novak. “(But all people) have similar joys, similar struggles, similar worries. It exposes them to that and it’s good.”
Having Jabr talk to the students helped them put a face to the project, and the country of Jordan, said art teacher Heidi Herder.
“A lot of adults don’t know where Jordan is or what Jordan is,” Herder said.
For Desteny, the best part of the project was being able to explore more with her art.
“Expressing how I feel not through my words, but the art coming out,” she said. “We might get inspired by this and we might want to do other things in return. We might want to go to Jordan and be an art teacher.”
