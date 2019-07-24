BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council will consider budget amendments Thursday that will defer some spending to 2020 and correct errors made last year by city finance staff.
City Administrator Greg Young, who has been with the city less than three months, said the amendments represent prudent budgeting, and are not in response to complaints made about the city finance department by Councilman Joe DeGloria, who is running for mayor.
DeGloria said one of the larger issues he has is a discrepancy in the budgeted general fund balance from the beginning of 2019.
In the 2019 budget, passed by the council in December 2018, the balance was estimated to be about $4.2 million, but DeGloria said elsewhere the balance estimate was listed accurately at about $2 million.
“We made policy and budget decisions based on that number of $4.2 million,” DeGloria said.
Finance Director Joe Stewart acknowledged the mistake, but wasn’t working at the city when the budget was passed, and said he doesn’t know how the mistake happened.
“But no money is missing,” he said. “The money never existed, it was simply a projection.”
The actual ending general fund balance was about $3.4 million. If the budget amendment regarding the fund balance passes Thursday, this new number will be reflected in the 2019 budget.
Mayor Steve Sexton said every organization has discrepancies between a budget and actual year-end numbers.
Other budget adjustments relate to the city’s shift from an accrual-based system — where money is counted when it is promised — to a cash-based system — where money is counted when it either comes in or goes out.
Young said this means certain budget items will be moved from the 2018 budget to the 2019 budget.
About $216,000 is being added to the 2019 budget to reflect unexpected expenses, and about $626,000 in expenditures are being taken out of the 2019 budget and either deferred to 2020 or removed because the city is no longer planning on spending that money, Young said.
DeGloria said he believes issue with the general fund is indicative of the health of the finance department, which he said is “in crisis.”
He said Burlington has been overspending for years, and that these budget amendments, at his urging, rein in spending.
Sexton said this isn’t true.
“We under-budget revenue and over-budget expenditure,” Sexton said, calling the city’s budget “ultra-conservative.”
So he said while it can look as if the city spends more than it brings in, actual year-end numbers always show the city is in stable financial shape.
Young said he disputes DeGloria’s claim the finance department is “in crisis,” and said he and Stewart are working to fix any issues in the department.
Sexton said the department has improved greatly in the past six months.
A financial consultant hired by the city in late 2018 spent five months identifying mistakes and fixing them, he said.
“To call it a crisis and hold onto things that happened in the past is unfair to staff (and it’s) failing to recognize their efforts,” Sexton said.
Young said he wishes the City Council could have had more accurate information in 2018, but said there is nothing that can be done now but work to improve processes.
Sexton said he plans to hold monthly budget information sessions with council members, and will give them the opportunity to adjust the year’s budget based on the updated numbers.
“I want them to know, each and every month, where we stand,” he said.
DeGloria said the department is working to address his concerns but “the pace is too slow for me.”
