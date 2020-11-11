Burlington City Hall will close to the public Monday, as Skagit County experiences a surge in new COVID-19 cases.
Mayor Steve Sexton said it is no longer safe to allow the public in and staff City Hall at full capacity. The decision comes two months after Sexton decided to allow the public in.
“We need to keep people safe, keep our employees safe and minimize contacts,” Sexton said.
City Hall had reopened in early September, at a time when the rate of new COVID-19 cases was falling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.